RuPaul, Michelle Visage and guest judge Clara Amfo were stunned by the result BBC

Warning! This article contains major spoilers about the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World.

RuPaul’s Drag Race fans have been left reeling after one of the most shocking eliminations ever, as the UK vs The World spin-off continued on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Fan favourite Pangina Heals had to sashay away despite being one of the strongest queens in the competition, after Blu Hydrangea made the jaw-dropping decision to send her home following her lip-sync win.

Pangina Heals as Mariah Carey on Snatch Game, and on the Luck Be A Lady runway BBC

The episode had seen the remaining queens take part in the Snatch Game, with Blu and Baga Chipz named the top two queens of the week for their impersonations of Mike Myers and Kathy Bates respectively.

Advertisement

The other four queens then faced the chop, with Blu and Baga going head-to-head in the lip-sync to decide the winner of the challenge and who would ultimately be sent home.

While Pangina – who had won two previous challenges – received mixed reviews from the judges for her turn as Mariah Carey in the Snatch Game, she stunned on the runway with her slot machine-themed look.

Advertisement

However, seemingly choosing to eliminate a big threat from the competition, Blu opted to send Pangina home, who had a heartbreaking reaction to the news.

The judges could also not hide their shock, with guest panellist Clara Amfo even appearing to be in tears at the result.

On social media, people had a lot of thoughts about how the events unfolded...

Watched #DragRaceUK this morning while I had the house to myself and two hours later I still cannot pick my jaw up off the floor. — Caroline H (@CarolineJHogg) February 23, 2022

At this rate Ru himself won’t even make it to the final #DragRaceUK — jack rem x (@jackremmington) February 22, 2022

Me waiting for Ru to stop Pangina from leaving and say she can continue in the competition #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/EPyMeQEiZW — dain (@dainareIIano) February 22, 2022

Pangina was one of the most incredible, most well rounded Drag Queens to ever set foot on Drag Race. I'm gutted. #DragRaceUK — Joe🥤 (@JoePassmore) February 22, 2022

Me trying to find a reason to keep watching #DragRaceUK now that both Jimbo and Pangina are gone pic.twitter.com/hyD8kkeaHc — Meh (@Spilling_The_T) February 22, 2022

The wrong person went home, but guess what girlies! Pangina played the same game Blu just did with her lipstick last week, and that’s the way it goes. Don’t blame the queens for playing the game, blame RuPaul for letting them x #DragRaceUK — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) February 22, 2022

#DragRaceUk Ru saying “if you don’t love yourself, how the hell are you going to love somebody else” while Pangina is a having a full on mental breakdown backstage is SENDING ME. Oh my gods this hurts even more than last week’s elimination. My soul just left my body pic.twitter.com/2W1l19IXSK — ant (@BluelNto) February 22, 2022

hands down the saddest elimination in drag race herstory, we adore you pangina #DragRaceUk pic.twitter.com/lWjZoc9iwH — fern (@_fernfernfern) February 22, 2022

She was the winner of the season regardless and we all know it. Pangina did us all proud and did not disappoint anyone. I’m very proud of her and can’t wait to see her continue to take on the world. #TEAMPANGINA forever! #DragRaceUk pic.twitter.com/VIIEPJ2D6p — Alex💚 (@andwegonwin) February 23, 2022

Not @BluHydrangea_ pressing the violence button, this is actually good TV 😅❤️ even though deep down I'm hurting for @PanginaHeals still love you 😘 #DragRaceUK — Lesedinone77 (@lesedinone77) February 22, 2022

This season really said chaos 😭😭 #DragRaceUK — Laura (@_sadz95) February 23, 2022

Me not watching drag race uk next week after THAT ELIMINATION #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/uvDJ3SXX3w — Michael (@michaelgermnota) February 22, 2022

After her elimination aired, Pangina asked Drag Race fans not to direct any hate towards Blu.

Advertisement

“I was heart broken but never angry,” she said. “So be the best version of yourself and do not send hate to @BluHydrangea_. I won’t have ANY of it. Just because I did not get first place does not mean I do not feel like a winner. Because I do. No regrets.

“Also I am such an ugly crier,” she joked.

I was heart broken but never angry. So be the best version of yourself and do not send hate to @BluHydrangea_ I won’t have ANY of it. Just because I did not get first place does not mean I do not feel like a winner. Because I do. No regrets. Also I am such an ugly crier — Pangina Heals (@PanginaHeals) February 22, 2022

Blu also hailed Pangina – who is a judge on the Thai version of Drag Race, rather than a previous competitor like the other queens on UK vs The World – as “one of the best queens I’ve ever met in my life”.

One of the best queens I’ve ever met in my life 💙 https://t.co/5Dfl5C702h — Blu Hydrangea (@BluHydrangea_) February 22, 2022