Warning! This article contains major spoilers about the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World.
RuPaul’s Drag Race fans have been left reeling after one of the most shocking eliminations ever, as the UK vs The World spin-off continued on Tuesday.
Fan favourite Pangina Heals had to sashay away despite being one of the strongest queens in the competition, after Blu Hydrangea made the jaw-dropping decision to send her home following her lip-sync win.
The episode had seen the remaining queens take part in the Snatch Game, with Blu and Baga Chipz named the top two queens of the week for their impersonations of Mike Myers and Kathy Bates respectively.
The other four queens then faced the chop, with Blu and Baga going head-to-head in the lip-sync to decide the winner of the challenge and who would ultimately be sent home.
While Pangina – who had won two previous challenges – received mixed reviews from the judges for her turn as Mariah Carey in the Snatch Game, she stunned on the runway with her slot machine-themed look.
However, seemingly choosing to eliminate a big threat from the competition, Blu opted to send Pangina home, who had a heartbreaking reaction to the news.
The judges could also not hide their shock, with guest panellist Clara Amfo even appearing to be in tears at the result.
On social media, people had a lot of thoughts about how the events unfolded...
After her elimination aired, Pangina asked Drag Race fans not to direct any hate towards Blu.
“I was heart broken but never angry,” she said. “So be the best version of yourself and do not send hate to @BluHydrangea_. I won’t have ANY of it. Just because I did not get first place does not mean I do not feel like a winner. Because I do. No regrets.
“Also I am such an ugly crier,” she joked.
Blu also hailed Pangina – who is a judge on the Thai version of Drag Race, rather than a previous competitor like the other queens on UK vs The World – as “one of the best queens I’ve ever met in my life”.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World continues on Tuesday at 9pm on BBC Three.