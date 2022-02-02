The moment we saw Jimbo stepping onto the stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race on Tuesday night, dressed as a pregnant ghost and chucking lunch meat about the place, we knew were in for a wild ride – and the stuff of meme gold.
Jimbo is one of 10 international contestants currently competing in Drag Race UK vs. The World, after making a huge impression on Canada’s Drag Race with her unique take on drag back in 2020.
The Canadian queen and self-professed “drag clown” got things off to a typically unpredictable start with a variety show performance unlike anything ever showcased on the main stage.
Her performance included entering dressed as a twisted Halloween ghost before giving birth to a pack of cold meat which she promptly started chucking around the studio – including straight at RuPaul.
It probably goes without saying that it didn’t take long for the memes to start rolling in on Twitter.
One moment in particular from Jimbo’s performance quickly captured people’s attention, after she opened a miniature suitcase marked “talent”, only to find it empty…
But Jimbo proved to be meme fodder even after her performance was over.
A short clip of her bopping in her seat has also inspired a thousand brilliant reactions…
And here’s a selection of our other fave Jimbo memes…
It wasn’t just Jimbo’s meme game that was strong, though, with her wacky performance ultimately earning her a spot in the top, alongside Drag Race Thailand presenter Pangina Heals.
Unfortunately, she did falter slightly during a lip sync to the Spice Girls’ Say You’ll Be There, stumbling early on before hitting the floor completely.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World airs every Tuesday night at 9pm on BBC Three.