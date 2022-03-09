The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. The World came together one last time during the finale BBC

This article contains major spoilers for the final of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World crowned its winner on Tuesday night in a finale that truly got everyone talking.

Here’s just a selection of what fans had to say over the course of the episode...

1. First of all, if Baga’s opening monologue about doing “jobs I don’t wanna do” and “going out there every damn morning” sounded familiar, you were probably an X Factor fan back in the day

2. The absence of the “Super Specs-y Alan Carr” in the finale did not go unnoticed

3. Five weeks have passed, and some people are still not over the shock of Lemon being first out

I still can’t believe Lemon got eliminated first #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/PTxgkzdNOS — skinny legend? (@wale__awe) March 8, 2022

4. In fact, Drag Race fans have highlighted a few “robbed” queens this season – and doesn’t Cheryl Hole know it?

Me sitting there when everyone says Justice For Lemon, Jimbo & Pangina #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/dfd36EWyeT — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) March 8, 2022

5. We were all truly over the moon to see Pangina back on the runway one last time

6. And it’s safe to say Blu Hydrangea saved her best ensemble till last

7. Jimbo coming for Pangina backstage was… certainly something

8. Admittedly, Ru announcing this season’s prize was more exciting for some queens than others

rupaul: you win an all expenses paid trip to hollywood

mo: literally a hollywood resident #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/CxJWpvlaKt — dande (@dandelaonx) March 8, 2022

9. Fans were loving the very special guest announcer who explained the rules of the lip sync smackdown

They really got Sir Elton John to explain the finale rules like... #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/ZBKj2C4Et0 — Bernardo Sim (@simbernardo) March 8, 2022

10. Mo strategically choosing to lip sync against Baga was a moment

Baga Chipz when Mo Heart picked her for the lip sync 😂😂#DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/TB8IT6IfdV — Ruth Bayu (@RuthBayu) March 8, 2022

11. And Baga’s face when she found out the lip sync track was also priceless

Baga Chipz face when she found out the lip sync song was Jessie J Domino and she had to go against Mo Heart is SENDING ME🤣 #DragRaceUKvsTheWorld #DragRaceUk pic.twitter.com/a87oNZfE8R — Rihanna is PREGNANT (@wiz_thcreator) March 9, 2022

12. Who had “a lip sync to Duran Duran” on their RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World bingo cards?

13. Blu’s parting words to Jujubee were just hilarious

“You’ll be back for the next all stars anyway”#DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/G49IH1Fnoq — lukey star (@luxxy_bee) March 8, 2022

14. And she wasn’t the only one who had that thought, clearly…

15. We’re happy to report that the final lip sync song went down a storm with pretty much everyone

Supernova by Kylie as the final lip sync song was everything! #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/UaA5WjMA1A — wee nini🇺🇦 (@ni_alln) March 8, 2022

16. And while admittedly some fans were struggling to let go of past eliminations…

Me waiting for rupaul to announce a twist in #DragRaceUK and find out it’s a double win for Pangina and Jimbo pic.twitter.com/u5cc5A7izr — 🌬 (@terranceholdme) March 8, 2022

17. …Most embraced the moment and joined in the celebrations as the first ever Queen Of The Mothertuckin’ World was crowned

An underdog who completely slayed the competition. I’m so elated for @BluHydrangea_ . Deserved on so many levels and she looked absolutely stunning throughout the season. So so so happy for her! 👑❤️ #DragRaceUK https://t.co/pmgnlj3Q8I — Craig Mitchell (@craigmitch1991) March 9, 2022

18. We think Cheryl Hole said it best

Let’s all leave shitty comments for the evening and celebrate love, our peers talents and the fact that queer people have a platform on INTERNATIONAL television. Remember what Ru says, everybody say LOVE ❤️ #DragRaceUK — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) March 9, 2022

19. All we’re saying is Blu might want to make sure she keeps that crown and sceptre secure…

#DragRaceUK Spoiler:



Jimbo trying to grab the scepter though XD pic.twitter.com/KVmTnQyTd7 — Loïc Nguyen (@Ecaille14) March 8, 2022

20. And finally, we now go live to the inside of RuPaul’s head…

RuPaul trying to think of another drag race franchise so Jujubee can finally win #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/sP4NwGxbMf — MKME (@matthewellis98) March 8, 2022