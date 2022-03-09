This article contains major spoilers for the final of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World crowned its winner on Tuesday night in a finale that truly got everyone talking.
Advertisement
After a season that gave us a meat-throwing talent show, some seriously shady moments (including from the guest judges!) and more shock eliminations than any series before it, RuPaul crowned Blu Hydrangea the inaugural “Queen Of The Mothertuckin’ World” ahead of Baga Chipz, Jujubee and runner-up Mo Heart.
Here’s just a selection of what fans had to say over the course of the episode...
Advertisement
1. First of all, if Baga’s opening monologue about doing “jobs I don’t wanna do” and “going out there every damn morning” sounded familiar, you were probably an X Factor fan back in the day
2. The absence of the “Super Specs-y Alan Carr” in the finale did not go unnoticed
Advertisement
3. Five weeks have passed, and some people are still not over the shock of Lemon being first out
4. In fact, Drag Race fans have highlighted a few “robbed” queens this season – and doesn’t Cheryl Hole know it?
5. We were all truly over the moon to see Pangina back on the runway one last time
6. And it’s safe to say Blu Hydrangea saved her best ensemble till last
Advertisement
7. Jimbo coming for Pangina backstage was… certainly something
8. Admittedly, Ru announcing this season’s prize was more exciting for some queens than others
9. Fans were loving the very special guest announcer who explained the rules of the lip sync smackdown
10. Mo strategically choosing to lip sync against Baga was a moment
11. And Baga’s face when she found out the lip sync track was also priceless
12. Who had “a lip sync to Duran Duran” on their RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World bingo cards?
13. Blu’s parting words to Jujubee were just hilarious
14. And she wasn’t the only one who had that thought, clearly…
15. We’re happy to report that the final lip sync song went down a storm with pretty much everyone
16. And while admittedly some fans were struggling to let go of past eliminations…
Advertisement
17. …Most embraced the moment and joined in the celebrations as the first ever Queen Of The Mothertuckin’ World was crowned
18. We think Cheryl Hole said it best
19. All we’re saying is Blu might want to make sure she keeps that crown and sceptre secure…
20. And finally, we now go live to the inside of RuPaul’s head…
The entire season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.