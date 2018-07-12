This year’s Emmy nominations have been released in full, with ‘Game Of Thrones’ ruling the roost with a total of 22 nominations.
The hit drama, which will begin its final series later this year, was ineligible for last year’s Emmys, but it’s back with a vengeance in 2018, with more nods than any other show for its seventh series, which aired just over a year ago in summer 2017.
Hot on its heels are ‘Westworld’ and ‘Saturday Night Live’, each with 21 nominations, as well as ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, which took home five awards at last year’s ceremony, tying with ‘Big Little Lies’ for the show with the most gongs on the night.
From a British perspective, homegrown nominees include Benedict Cumberbatch for his leading performance in ‘Patrick Melrose’, teen star Millie Bobby Brown for her portrayal of Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’, former ‘Downton’ star Michelle Dockery with her appearance in the Netflix Western ‘Godless’ and Claire Foy’s role as a young Elizabeth II in the second series of ‘The Crown’.
Here are this year’s main nominees, ahead of the ceremony on 17 September...
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
Antonio Banderas (‘Genius: Picasso’)
Benedict Cumberbatch (‘Patrick Melrose’)
Darren Criss (‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’)
Jeff Daniels (‘The Looming Tower’)
Jesse Plemons (‘Black Mirror’ - ‘USS Callister’)
John Legend (‘Jesus Christ Superstar’)
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
Edie Falco (‘Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders’)
Jessica Biel (‘The Sinner’)
Laura Dern (‘The Tale’)
Michelle Dockery (‘Godless’)
Regina King (‘Seven Seconds’)
Sarah Paulson (‘American Horror Story: Cult’)
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Allison Janney (‘Mom’)
Issa Rae (‘Insecure’)
Lily Tomlin (‘Grace And Frankie’)
Pamela Adlon (‘Better Things’)
Rachel Brosnahan (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’)
Tracee Ellis-Ross, (‘Black-ish’)
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (‘Black-ish’)
Bill Hader (‘Barry’)
Donald Glover (‘Atlanta’)
Larry David (‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’)
Ted Danson (‘The Good Place’)
William H. Macy (‘Shameless’)
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Ed Harris (‘Westworld’)
Jason Bateman (‘Ozark’)
Jeffrey Wright (‘Westworld’)
Matthew Rhys (‘The Americans’)
Milo Ventimiglia (‘This Is Us’)
Sterling K. Brown (‘This Is Us’)
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Claire Foy (‘The Crown’)
Elisabeth Moss (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’)
Evan Rachel Wood (‘Westworld’)
Keri Russell (‘The Americans’)
Sandra Oh (‘Killing Eve’)
Tatiana Maslany (‘Orphan Black’
Outstanding Limited Series
‘The Alienist’
‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’
‘Genius: Picasso’
‘Godless’
‘Patrick Melrose’
Outstanding Comedy Series
‘Atlanta’
‘Barry’
‘Black-ish’
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’
‘GLOW’
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
‘Silicon Valley’
‘The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’
Outstanding Drama Series
‘The Americans’
‘Game Of Thrones’
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
‘Stranger Things’
‘This Is Us’
‘Westworld’
Check out the full list of nominees on the Emmys website. Meanwhile, see all of last year’s winners here.