This year’s Emmy nominations have been released in full, with ‘Game Of Thrones’ ruling the roost with a total of 22 nominations.

The hit drama, which will begin its final series later this year, was ineligible for last year’s Emmys, but it’s back with a vengeance in 2018, with more nods than any other show for its seventh series, which aired just over a year ago in summer 2017.

Hot on its heels are ‘Westworld’ and ‘Saturday Night Live’, each with 21 nominations, as well as ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, which took home five awards at last year’s ceremony, tying with ‘Big Little Lies’ for the show with the most gongs on the night.