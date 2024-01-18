Emmys Organisers Reveal Why Matthew Perry Tribute Featuring Friends Cast Didn't Go Ahead

Matthew Perry in character as Chandler Bing in the early years of Friends NBC via Getty Images

However, the team behind this year’s awards show has revealed that there were initially discussions for an even bigger tribute to the late actor, which would have featured the sitcom’s cast.

Advertisement

“We had talked about it early on,” executive producer Jesse Collins told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I can imagine, from their side, they’re mourning someone who was still very close to them.

“I can’t speak for them, but we all have to respect that they were their own family. It was probably just a little too soon.”

Matthew with his Friends co-stars at the height of the show's success NBC via Getty Images

Fellow executive producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay also pointed out Matthew’s death is “still very fresh” for his former colleagues.

Advertisement

Matthew was nominated for four Emmys over the course of his career, not just for his performance as Chandler Bing in Friends, but also his guest appearance in The West Wing and leading role in the TV movie The Ron Clark Story.

In 2022, he was also nominated for his work as a producer on the hit Friends reunion special.

The Friends cast reunited for a one-off special HBO Max

Matthew’s additional on-screen roles included shows like The Good Wife, Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip and a remake of The Odd Couple, as well as the films The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again.

Following Matthew’s death in October of last year, an old interview resurfaced in which he said he hoped he would be remembered for his work in helping those struggling with addiction, having been candid about his own substance abuse issues throughout his career.

“The best thing about me, bar none, is if someone comes up to me and says, ‘I can’t stop drinking, can you help me?’ I can say, ‘yes,’ and follow up and do it. That’s the best thing,” he explained.

Advertisement