Emotional Scenes In Commons As MP Raises Death Of Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle's Daughter

There were emotional scenes in the Commons after an MP raised the death of the daughter of Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle and asked for more to be done to help victims of domestic abuse.

Ex-cabinet minister John Whittingdale used Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday to ask Theresa May to support a website set up in memory of Natalie Lewis-Hoyle, who took her own life last year.

The Maldon MP said the 28-year-old was one of his constituents and had been in a coercive relationship in which she was subjected to gaslighting - a form of mental abuse and manipulation.

He asked the PM if she would support the ‘Chat With Nat’ website set up by Natalie’s mother, Cllr Miriam Lewis, aimed at helping and advising those suffering in similar circumstances.