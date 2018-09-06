More than 11 million households will save a combined £1 billion a year under plans to cap rip-off gas and electricity tariffs at £1,136, the energy watchdog has announced.

Ofgem said each typical customer would save around £75 a year on average, with those on the most expensive default standard variable tariffs saving more than £120 a year when the cap comes into effect.

It has proposed to set the cap for the typical dual fuel customer paying by direct debit at £1,136 a year, forcing suppliers to cut prices to that level or below.