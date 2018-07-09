Man, 63, Sprayed With Noxious Substance In Enfield Robbery

Google The man was robbed on Bell Lane, in Enfield, north London, on Saturday

A 63-year-old man had a noxious substance sprayed in his eyes during a “vicious” robbery in north London that left him with life-changing injuries.

The Met Police said the victim was set upon by two men while he was standing next to his car on Bell Lane, at the junction with Brimsdown Avenue, around 2am on Saturday.

The men, who approached from Albany Park, sprayed a noxious substance in the man’s eyes before taking his car keys and driving off in his silver Toyota Avensis.

The victim was taken to an east London hospital where he remained on Monday with eye injuries that are “believed at this time to be life-changing”, the Met said.

Lead investigating officer Detective Constable James Rush, from the Enfield Major Crime Unit, described the robbery as “vicious” and said it was “all the more appalling because of the brazen use of a strong chemical to rob the victim”.

DC Rush added: “I would ask for anyone who was in Albany Park or the surrounding area at the time of this incident to contact police.

“Even if you didn’t witness the incident itself but were in the area, you may have seen something that could prove vital to this investigation”.

The victim’s car registration is BG58 LZK.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information about it is urged to contact police on 101 and quote reference 996/07JUL18. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.