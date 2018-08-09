England Cricketer Ben Stokes ‘Could Have Killed Former Soldier' In Brawl

PA Wire/PA Images England cricketer Ben Stoke arrives at Bristol Crown Court where is he is accused of affray

UPDATE: The jury at the Ben Stokes trial at Bristol Crown Court has been directed by Judge Peter Blair QC to find defendant Ryan Hale not guilty of affray following legal submissions. Hale was formally found not guilty and invited to leave the dock. The defence for England cricketer Ben Stokes is due to begin today, after the prosecution formally closed its case. The 27-year-old all-rounder is accused, along with two other men, of affray in the Clifton Triangle area of Bristol during the early hours of September 25 last year. Two friends Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 27, who Stokes is alleged to have knocked out during the fracas, are also on trial. All three deny a joint charge of affray. Bristol Crown Court heard Stokes was the “main aggressor” in a fight that broke out between him and Ali and Hale – near a nightclub in the city. A jury has been told Stokes mocked two gay men outside the Mbargo nightclub and flicked a cigarette butt at them. But in a statement provided to police, Stokes denied both actions and insisted he only stepped in after hearing Ali and Hale being homophobic towards the two men, named as Kai Barry and William O’Connor. Images released on Wednesday show the injuries sustained by Ali and Hale after allegedly being attacked by Stokes hours after England beat the West Indies in a one-day international in the city. On Thursday morning the court heard Hale had claimed in a police interview that Stokes “could have killed him.”

PA Wire/PA Images Ryan Ali denies affray

Hale added: “It’s the emotions of it all. The fact I’ve been attacked. Watching the video was shocking. “I’m a dad. He could have killed me. I don’t know why he didn’t stop. You hear about it all the time – he could have. “Just the way he was acting in the video, he could have beaten the living hell out of me. It’s shocking to see someone doing that to someone who didn’t do anything wrong. “It’s quite shocking to think that I’ve been put in a situation like that.” Hale, a former soldier, told police he, Ali and another man had been out celebrating his promotion at work and left Mbargo when the nightclub closed. He said he and Ali were walking up Queen’s Road with O’Connor and Barry, when Stokes suddenly came running towards them.

PA Wire/PA Images Ryan Hale told police he believed Stokes 'could have killed him' in the fracas