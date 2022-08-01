12 Iconic Moments From England's Euro 2022 Victory You Won't Want To Forget

Women have finally brought football home.
After 56 years of hurt, England won a major trophy last night in the Euro 2022 final after facing off against Germany at Wembley Stadium.
If you were swept up in all the feels of the emotional match – and who can blame you – here’s a round-up of the best moments from a rather intense evening...
1. Kelly revealing her sports bra as she ran, triumphant, around the pitch
Her lap of victory after scoring the winning goal was nothing short of perfection – especially when you learn the story behind it.
2. Chloe Kelly running away from a TV interview to sing Sweet Caroline
Who knows what happened to the mic.
3. Presenter Alex Scott reminding the public that women’s football has long been overlooked
She recalled how several venues refused to host the EURO 2022 matches back in 2018.
4. Captain Leah Williamson “trying so hard not to swear” as she celebrates
“I tell you what, the kids are alright!”
5. Sweet Caroline takes over the press conference
The winning team interrupted head coach Sarina Wiegman’s media debrief with a very important victory dance.
6. The famous young fan who couldn’t stop jumping up and down
Tess, who became internet famous for dancing to Sweet Caroline during the semi-final, couldn’t contain her excitement after last night’s victory.
7. Hannah Hampton’s face says it all
The goalkeeper’s expression really captures every England fan’s mood.
8. A quick glitter bath on the field afterwards
Four of the players sat down in a pool of confetti. Well deserved.
9. The party awaiting the players at their hotel
Hundreds of fans were waiting for the team back at their hotel where they continued the celebrations.
10. “The mandem couldn’t so the gyaldem did”
One enthusiastic fan was quick to point out how the women’s victory came just a year after the men’s team failed to secure the final trophy in the Euro 2020 against Italy.
11. Jill Scott’s sweary few seconds
The midfielder couldn’t hold in her real feelings towards her opponents when she was on the match, and truly let it rip when speaking to one of her German counterparts.
12. Eagle-eyed Alessia Russo didn’t miss a trick
She tried to read a note being passed around the German team over one of the players’ shoulders – even though it was probably not in English.
Still, the moment triggered a wave of memes guessing just what the note may have said...