12 Iconic Moments From England's Euro 2022 Victory You Won't Want To Forget

Danny Lawson via PA Wire/PA Images England players celebrate with the trophy following victory over Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final

Women have finally brought football home.

After 56 years of hurt, England won a major trophy last night in the Euro 2022 final after facing off against Germany at Wembley Stadium.

If you were swept up in all the feels of the emotional match – and who can blame you – here’s a round-up of the best moments from a rather intense evening...

1. Kelly revealing her sports bra as she ran, triumphant, around the pitch

Her lap of victory after scoring the winning goal was nothing short of perfection – especially when you learn the story behind it.

Football has finally come home and it's wearing a sports bra #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/3cqpk6BMJQ — steve melvin (@steve_797) August 1, 2022

2. Chloe Kelly running away from a TV interview to sing Sweet Caroline

Who knows what happened to the mic.

Chloe Kelly just ditching the mic in her BBC interview to sing Sweet Caroline is my highlight of the year #WEuro2022Final pic.twitter.com/kQ2G39zJ4y — Alex Milsom (@alexmilsom) July 31, 2022

3. Presenter Alex Scott reminding the public that women’s football has long been overlooked

She recalled how several venues refused to host the EURO 2022 matches back in 2018.

Here’s @AlexScott reminding us all that 4 yrs ago when women’s football needed larger stadia, many clubs said NO

They know who they are!! pic.twitter.com/rBWGDIFZ9E — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) July 31, 2022

4. Captain Leah Williamson “trying so hard not to swear” as she celebrates

“I tell you what, the kids are alright!”

5. Sweet Caroline takes over the press conference

The winning team interrupted head coach Sarina Wiegman’s media debrief with a very important victory dance.

6. The famous young fan who couldn’t stop jumping up and down

Tess, who became internet famous for dancing to Sweet Caroline during the semi-final, couldn’t contain her excitement after last night’s victory.

'Best day ever'#Tess stole the nation's hearts when she was caught on TV dancing to 'Sweet Caroline' in the #Lionesses semi-final, and #BBCBreakfast made sure she had a special day out at the Final.

John Watson caught up with her after the matchhttps://t.co/9txACPqk2G pic.twitter.com/Vd4b2BTd0G — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) August 1, 2022

7. Hannah Hampton’s face says it all

The goalkeeper’s expression really captures every England fan’s mood.

John Sibley via Reuters

8. A quick glitter bath on the field afterwards

Four of the players sat down in a pool of confetti. Well deserved.

9. The party awaiting the players at their hotel

Hundreds of fans were waiting for the team back at their hotel where they continued the celebrations.

The @Lionesses have just arrived back at their base and the party is well underway on the front lawn of the hotel 😂



The European champions welcomed back by a couple of hundred #ENG fans #WEURO2022 #WEuro2022Final pic.twitter.com/LZ0zqA2rSG — Paul Gilmour (@skysportspaulg) July 31, 2022

10. “The mandem couldn’t so the gyaldem did”

One enthusiastic fan was quick to point out how the women’s victory came just a year after the men’s team failed to secure the final trophy in the Euro 2020 against Italy.

“The mandem couldn’t, so the gyaldem did”



Shakespeare reincarnated 😂👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/2gqB3zQPtP — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 31, 2022

11. Jill Scott’s sweary few seconds

The midfielder couldn’t hold in her real feelings towards her opponents when she was on the match, and truly let it rip when speaking to one of her German counterparts.

Not been watching the football, but very happily been watching a loop of this video of Jill Scott saying "fuck off, you fucking prick!" Genuinely marvellous. pic.twitter.com/CpRtHNpAnH — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) July 31, 2022

12. Eagle-eyed Alessia Russo didn’t miss a trick

She tried to read a note being passed around the German team over one of the players’ shoulders – even though it was probably not in English.

