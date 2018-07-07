England are through to the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990.
It bears repeating. England are through to the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990.
Blimey.
A workman-like Sweden came to nulify an increasingly exciting England with an old-fashioned combination of 4-4-2 and long balls from the back. It didn’t work.
A 2-0 quarter-final victory over the Swedes had some tricky, tense moments. But, by the end, England had a new bunch of heroes and a set of fresh Ikea jokes.
Let’s re-live the historic match via the best moments on Twitter.
It started scruffily in the first 20 minutes, with no score.
And Ikea started trending.
Then, Harry Maguire scores.
As an aside, people were enjoying a lack of the rough-stuff (remember Colombia?).
Yes, there was concern after Sterling’s double miss (ok, one was offside) - but was it overblown?
And more worry as Sweden force a great save from Jordan Pickford.
Calm restored: it’s 2-0! Dele Alli!
As Pickford made save after save, there was a lot of love.
And corporate Britain was getting in on the act.
There was even time for some Harry-related banter ...
... and back to baiting Ikea ...
... and the Gareth Southgate love-in.