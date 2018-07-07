England are through to the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990.

Blimey.

A workman-like Sweden came to nulify an increasingly exciting England with an old-fashioned combination of 4-4-2 and long balls from the back. It didn’t work.

A 2-0 quarter-final victory over the Swedes had some tricky, tense moments. But, by the end, England had a new bunch of heroes and a set of fresh Ikea jokes.

Let’s re-live the historic match via the best moments on Twitter.

It started scruffily in the first 20 minutes, with no score.