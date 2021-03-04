Tory MPs Condemned For Backing New Coal Mine While Promoting Green Policies

Tory MPs have been accused of hypocrisy after it emerged that they are backing a controversial new UK coal mine while promoting clean growth and action on climate change.

Labour has hit out at five MPs for backing a letter in support of the West Cumbria mine while also being members of the Conservative Environment Network (CEN)’s parliamentary caucus.

The MPs – Mark Jenkinson, Simon Fell, Ben Bradley, Christian Wakeford, Mark Eastwood – signed up to seven principles as CEN members, which include calls for the UK to “lead the way” in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as well as “action to promote clean growth”.

Two of the MPs – Fell and Wakeford – have also been named as “net zero champions” on CEN’s website.

But all five are among more than 40 Tories calling for the mining project to go ahead, arguing it will create hundreds of jobs in Cumbria and help provide domestic coking coal for the UK’s steel industry.

The proposed mine has been criticised by leading climate scientists and campaigners, who said it undermined the government’s commitment to cut emissions to “net zero” by 2050 and encourage other countries to take ambitious action ahead of the UK-hosted Cop26 climate summit this year.

Lord Deben, chairman of the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) that advises the government, has warned that the mine was projected to increase UK emissions by 0.4 megatonnes (Mt) a year, and gave a “negative impression of the UK’s climate priorities”.

Cumbria county council last month said it was reconsidering the planning application for the mine after the CCC published new recommendations for the sixth carbon budget. This will set legal limits for pollution between 2033 and 2037.

The economics of the mine have also been thrown into doubt amid reports that the steel industry has concerns about the high sulphur content of the coal.

Shadow business minister Lucy Powell said: “People shouldn’t trust these hypocritical Tories as far as they could throw them.

“The Tories know the economics of this mine don’t add up.

“What steel and British industry needs is a long term plan to transition to a greener, more productive future.

“With vision and real action that can be delivered.

“But false hopes will quickly be dashed and that’s why people won’t be duped by them.”