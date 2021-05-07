Eric Trump Puzzles Everyone With His ‘Pathetic' Second Gentleman Tweet

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Eric Trump has been tweeting again.

Eric Trump tried to make some kind of point on Thursday when he shared a tweet about unsubscribing from the email list of Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ex-President Donald Trump’s son shared what appeared to be a screenshot showing a successful unsubscribe. Checked was a box explaining it was because “the emails are inappropriate.”

“Second Gentleman” — the formal moniker for Emhoff — was underlined.

Trump captioned his post with the #unsubscribe hashtag.