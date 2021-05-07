Eric Trump Puzzles Everyone With His ‘Pathetic' Second Gentleman Tweet

Eric Trump tried to make some kind of point on Thursday when he shared a tweet about unsubscribing from the email list of Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Ex-President Donald Trump’s son shared what appeared to be a screenshot showing a successful unsubscribe. Checked was a box explaining it was because “the emails are inappropriate.”
“Second Gentleman” — the formal moniker for Emhoff — was underlined.
Trump captioned his post with the #unsubscribe hashtag.
The provenance of the photo is unknown.
But critics quickly took the ex-president’s progeny to task, with many of them just very, very puzzled by the tweet: