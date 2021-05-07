NEWS
07/05/2021 08:57 BST

Eric Trump Puzzles Everyone With His ‘Pathetic' Second Gentleman Tweet

"That’s so cute!!! You thought you did something!" one critic mockingly hit back at ex-President Donald Trump's son.

Eric Trump has been tweeting again. 

Eric Trump tried to make some kind of point on Thursday when he shared a tweet about unsubscribing from the email list of Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ex-President Donald Trump’s son shared what appeared to be a screenshot showing a successful unsubscribe. Checked was a box explaining it was because “the emails are inappropriate.”

“Second Gentleman” — the formal moniker for Emhoff — was underlined.

Trump captioned his post with the #unsubscribe hashtag.

The provenance of the photo is unknown.

But critics quickly took the ex-president’s progeny to task, with many of them just very, very puzzled by the tweet:

