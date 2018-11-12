A touching video of two Eritrean refugee children experiencing snow for the first time has captured the hearts of thousands of people on Twitter.
Rebecca Davies, from Toronto, Canada, who supports the city’s refugee project, shared a clip of two kids in her garden jumping up and down at the site of snow. The kids spun around, threw their hands in the air, and jumped up and down as the flakes fell from the sky.
“First snowfall for Eritrean children new to Canada,” Davies wrote on Twitter, using the hashtags #RefugeesWelcome and #WelcomeToCanada.
The tweet, posted on 10 November, had more than 66,000 likes and 12,000 retweets. When someone replied to say “at least they aren’t eating the snow” like her grandchildren did, Davies posted another picture of the two children doing exactly that.
Davies explained she shot the video in her backyard as she has a family of five living temporarily with her until they can get them on their feet. She has housed the mother and four children because the mother fled war and has been in a refugee camp in Sudan until last week. Now, they are making their home in Toronto.
Many praised Davies and the team she was working with to help children make beautiful memories like these.