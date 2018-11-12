A touching video of two Eritrean refugee children experiencing snow for the first time has captured the hearts of thousands of people on Twitter.

Rebecca Davies, from Toronto, Canada, who supports the city’s refugee project, shared a clip of two kids in her garden jumping up and down at the site of snow. The kids spun around, threw their hands in the air, and jumped up and down as the flakes fell from the sky.

“First snowfall for Eritrean children new to Canada,” Davies wrote on Twitter, using the hashtags #RefugeesWelcome and #WelcomeToCanada.