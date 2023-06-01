Err… This Is How Much Time We Spend Masturbating At Work

Kseniya Ovchinnikova via Getty Images

The working world is a different place since the Covid-19 Pandemic with a third of workers now working from home. Turns out, once we lost the commute and got to enjoy home comforts while doing our jobs, there was no turning back.

Some of us have gotten a little too comfortable, though.

That’s right, according to new research released by Chemist4U, 7.4 million workers in the UK have masturbated on company time with higher earners (£35-45k) and men more likely to treat themselves to a little me-time during the work day.

Advertisement

Wanking For Wellbeing

25-34 year olds are more likely to masturbate during work hours and married people wank three times a week compared to single people – who “only” masturbate once a week on average at work. Married people also spend longer pleasuring themselves – 38 minutes on average. What?!

However, while this is costing businesses an estimated £154 million a week as they’re paying staff who are masturbating on company time, it’s not all bad news. In fact, in terms of employee wellbeing… it’s really quite good news, though we’re not sure your boss will agree.

33% of wankers, I mean workers, said that masturbating during work hours helped them to relieve stress, 24% said that it enhances their mood, and 19% even said that masturbation increases their concentration.

And, to be fair on almost a fifth of wanking workers, studies have shown that the chemicals released when masturbating can help with focus. Masturbation actually has lots of health benefits but it might be worth doing so off-the-clock so you aren’t effectively charging your workplace for your personal afternoon delight.

Advertisement

James O’Loan, Pharmacist and CEO of Chemist4U said: “While we don’t condone people masturbating while they’re being paid to work, many of the 7.4 million Brits that have admitted to doing so have shared positive outcomes to pleasuring while on the clock.

“This comes as no surprise given the fact that there are many surprising health benefits of orgasms. Your brain releases oxytocin when having an orgasm, which helps the body to relax by lowering your blood pressure and your cortisol levels.”