Escape To The Chateau's Dick And Angel Break Silence After Channel 4 Parts Ways With Couple

Former Escape To The Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have spoken out publicly for the first time since Channel 4 chose to end its professional relationship with the couple.

Last week, the broadcaster announced it had parted ways with Dick and Angel effective immediately, following a “review”.

On Friday, a candid audio recording of Angel allegedly swearing at a crew member on the Channel 4 series was posted online, after which the two posted a statement on their shared Instagram addressing their exit on Instagram.

Beginning by thanking Escape To The Chateau viewers, the pair continued: “We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It’s not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline. We understand.

“There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that.”

They added: “We are proud of who we are, and we feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape to the Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years.

“The future truly could not look more exciting and we thank you for your continued love and support.”

Channel 4 previously said: “Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future.”

Two Rivers Media – who produced Escape To The Chateau and its numerous spin-offs for Channel 4 – also confirmed that they “will no longer work with Dick and Angel and cannot comment further at the moment”.

Dick and Angel initially rose to prominence in 2016 on the renovation series Escape To The Chateau, which followed them as they transformed a dilapidated French castle into a running guest house.

