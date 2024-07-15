Euphoria Fans Have Finally Had The Update They've Been Waiting For

Zendaya as Rue in the second season of Euphoria HBO

The moment Euphoria fans feared might never come has finally arrived.

However, on Friday evening, there was an official confirmation from HBO that filming is due to begin in January.

And what’s more – the main cast will all be back.

Francesca Orsi, the head of drama at HBO, told Variety: “I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January.

“We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam [Levison, Euphoria’s creator] and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.”

Jacob Elordi as Nate in Euphoria HBO

Cast member Jacob Elordi claimed back in January that he hoped the show would jump forward in time for its new batch of episodes, so he and his 20-something co-stars wouldn’t need to continue playing teenagers.

And it sounds like the Saltburn star may have got his wish, with Variety claiming the new episodes would be set three years after the events of season two.

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schafer are among those who’ll be joining Jacob in the third series.