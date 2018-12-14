Someone In The UK Has Finally Claimed Their £76m Lottery Jackpot

Someone in the UK is about to become a whole lot richer, having claimed a £76m EuroMillions jackpot just in time for Christmas.

The winner has not being named, but Camelot have confirmed that they bought their ticket in the Boston and Skegness region of Lincolnshire.

The lucky person entered the draw last month but when they failed to claim their winnings, Camelot publicly appealed for them to come forward.

After matching five main numbers and two Lucky Star numbers, they won the entire jackpot.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said this is the UK’s 12th-biggest winner ever.

“We very much look forward to toasting their win,” he added. “Just imagine the Christmas this lucky ticket-holder is now able to look forward to.”

The ticket-holder had until Wednesday 1 May, 2019 to claim the prize.

If they hadn’t come forward by then, the winnings – and the interest generated – would have been donated towards lottery-funded projects.

The biggest winners on the EuroMillions lottery so far in the UK were Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs, who took home £161m in July 2011.

One lucky ticket-holder, who chose to remain anonymous, banked a £121m jackpot in April this year, while another took home just over £77m in February.

And Fred and Lesley Higgins, from Aberdeenshire, scooped the £57m jackpot in the draw on July 10.