Could This Be You? A UK-Based Lottery Winner Still Hasn’t Claimed Their £76m Prize

The hunt is on for a lottery winner who won £76m earlier this month, but is yet to claim their prize.

Under lottery procedures, if no valid claim for a major prize is made within two weeks of the draw, the location in which the ticket was bought can be publicised.

As a result, it’s now been revealed that the EuroMillions ticket – which won on Friday 2 November – was sold in the Boston and Skegness region, Lincolnshire.

Its owner matched five main numbers and two Lucky Star numbers to win the entire jackpot.

Lottery players are being urged to “triple-check” their tickets in case they’ve won the huge sum. The winning numbers were 5, 15, 17, 37, 44 and the Lucky Star numbers were 7 and 11.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said it was “desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings”.

“We’re urging everyone to try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags, down the back of the sofa and anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding – someone out there could literally be sitting on a fortune,” he said.

“We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

The ticket-holder has until Wednesday 1 May, 2019 to claim their prize. If they don’t come forward by then, the winnings – and the interest it’s generated – will go towards lottery-funded projects.