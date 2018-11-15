Dominic Raab and Esther McVey have resigned from the Cabinet in protest at Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

The loss of both the Brexit secretary and the work and pensions secretary the day after she agreed the Withdrawal Agreement with the EU is a huge blow to the prime minister.

In her letter to the PM, McVey said: “The deal you put before the Cabinet yesterday does not honour the result of the referendum. Indeed, it doesn’t meet the you set from the outset of your premiership.”

While Raab said he believed the deal “presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom”.

Brexit minister Suella Braverman and Northern Ireland minister Shailesh Vara have also quit.