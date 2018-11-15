A lot is happening right now in – resignations, a Brexit deal, and a Prime Minister in total crisis.

Theresa May presenting her deal on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union to the House of Commons as we speak.

In her statement, she said that the draft treaty agreed by Cabinet on Wednesday was not a final agreement, but brings the UK “close to a Brexit deal”.

There was laughter as she said that it would allow the UK to leave “in a smooth and orderly way” on 29 March.

All this is happening amid intense speculation about her political future, as she faces a possible vote of no confidence from Tory MPs.

Forty-eight are needed to instigate a vote. If a majority of Tory MPs - 158 - then voted for it she would have to quit as leader.

A move by Brexiteer Conservatives unhappy with the deal she has presented to try and oust her is now said to be “imminent”. Here’s everything you need to know...

What’s it all about?

Last night Theresa May published the 585-page proposed Withdrawal Agreement and Outline Political Declaration – which together make up her Brexit deal.

Cabinet ministers approved the draft terms of her agreement with Brussels on Wednesday, but several people around the table are reported to have spoken passionately against the deal.

The PM said it was the “best that could be negotiated” and the choice was her deal, no deal or “no Brexit at all”.

But it’s not gone down well with... well, anyone really.

Does no one support the deal?

Basically. May needs to win a Commons vote in December on the deal but faces an uphill battle given opposition from Labour, the SNP, the Lib Dems, her DUP allies as well as Brexiteer and pro-EU Tories.

Labour’s Angela Rayner said the Tories are “literally falling apart before our eyes”.