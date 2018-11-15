A lot is happening right now in – resignations, a Brexit deal, and a Prime Minister in total crisis.
Theresa May presenting her deal on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union to the House of Commons as we speak.
In her statement, she said that the draft treaty agreed by Cabinet on Wednesday was not a final agreement, but brings the UK “close to a Brexit deal”.
There was laughter as she said that it would allow the UK to leave “in a smooth and orderly way” on 29 March.
All this is happening amid intense speculation about her political future, as she faces a possible vote of no confidence from Tory MPs.
Forty-eight are needed to instigate a vote. If a majority of Tory MPs - 158 - then voted for it she would have to quit as leader.
A move by Brexiteer Conservatives unhappy with the deal she has presented to try and oust her is now said to be “imminent”. Here’s everything you need to know...
What’s it all about?
Last night Theresa May published the 585-page proposed Withdrawal Agreement and Outline Political Declaration – which together make up her Brexit deal.
Cabinet ministers approved the draft terms of her agreement with Brussels on Wednesday, but several people around the table are reported to have spoken passionately against the deal.
The PM said it was the “best that could be negotiated” and the choice was her deal, no deal or “no Brexit at all”.
But it’s not gone down well with... well, anyone really.
Does no one support the deal?
Basically. May needs to win a Commons vote in December on the deal but faces an uphill battle given opposition from Labour, the SNP, the Lib Dems, her DUP allies as well as Brexiteer and pro-EU Tories.
Labour’s Angela Rayner said the Tories are “literally falling apart before our eyes”.
And it’s the opposition from those in her own party that presents the biggest immediate challenge. If 48 Tory MPs call for a vote of no confidence then she faces a real possibility of being ousted.
So who’s resigned?
So far the resignation total stands at five including two Cabinet Ministers – Brexit Secretary, Dominic Raab, and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Esther McVey.
Raab said he believed the deal “presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom”.
He added he could not support a backstop arrangement which the UK could not end without the EU agreeing.
McVey wrote: “The deal you put before the Cabinet yesterday does not honour the result of the referendum. Indeed, it doesn’t meet the you set from the outset of your premiership.”
Northern Ireland Minister, Shailesh Vara, parliamentary private secretary in the Department for Education, Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Brexit minister Suella Braverman have also resigned.
What has May said?
Speaking from outside 10 Downing Street last night after a marathon five-hour meeting with her Cabinet, she said: “When you strip away the detail the choice before us is clear – this deal which delivers on the vote of the referendum, which brings back control of our money, laws and borders, ends free movement, protects jobs, security and our Union, or leave with no deal or no Brexit at all.”
Quite how she would be able to reverse the result of the 2016 referendum was not spelled out, but the line had road-tested earlier in the day by ex-Tory leader William Hague as he warned Brexiteers they risk no Brexit at all if they vote ‘no’ to May’s deal.
Some Labour MPs seized on the comments as evidence there is still time to call a People’s Vote.
So what happens now?
The prime minister is making a statement in the Commons right now as rumours of an impending vote of no confidence rumbles on. Assuming she survives the next 24 hours, an EU summit has been pencilled in for 25 November to rubber stamp the agreement.
Otherwise, she’s toast.