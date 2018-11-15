The Waugh Zone Thursday November 15, 2018

We are just 134 days away from Brexit Day. But when the country staggers over the finish line on March 29, there will be many more miles in this marathon left yet. That’s one of the main takeaways from Theresa May’s newly published deal with Brussels, as the date and nature of the UK’s ‘real’ exit from the EU is pushed further into the distance. And the big question this morning is whether the PM herself will still be in post next month, let alone next Spring. The growing sense of rebellion in the Tory party was starkly confirmed as Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab sensationally quit, followed by Esther McVey. Earlier, Northern Ireland Minister Shailesh Vara quit his post in protest at May’s plans. I wondered whether he would be a lone firework or the spark for more explosive resignations worthy of bonfire night. Now, ministers and backbenchers have the PM’s own Exit Day in their hands.

I’d be amazed if every MP reads all 585 pages of the densely-worded Withdrawal Agreement published yesterday, though some may manage to get through the seven-page ‘Outline Political Declaration On The Future Relationship’. The ‘wins’ for May include getting zero tariffs, no quotas and a ‘sliding scale’ of regulation to allow as frictionless trade as possible. That’s a prize that senior Government sources told us was something no other advanced economy had gained from the EU. But what worries both Tory and DUP MPs is the lingering presence of differential treatment for Northern Ireland, the lack of a means to unilaterally pull out, plus the more likely prospect of extending the transition period beyond December 2020. The very fact that the final end of transition is described in the text as ‘20XX’ (the blank will be filled in by the summit later this month) underscores how nervous No.10 is about the idea of further lengthening the UK’s limbo status.

For the PM the legalese of the document is not the main focus. Her overarching message is essentially ‘trust me, this is the best deal you’re ever going to get’. Brexit for her means messy compromise and the real split in the Tory party is now not between Leavers and Remainers, but pragmatists and idealists (or ideologues). The EU’s Donald Tusk this morning tried to make it easier for May to sell her deal back home, saying: “As much as I am sad to see you leave, I will do everything to make this farewell the least painful possible, for you and for us.” Yet if the PM needed any reminders of the pain ahead, Norman Tebbit told LBC radio that May’s deal “smells of Neville Chamberlain coming back from Munich”.