The BBC Had A Hilarious Duel With A Brexit Protester And Lost

A determined protester with a useful appreciation of camera angles was today engaged in a brief battle of wits with a BBC camera crew during a live broadcast from Westminster.

Georgina Wright of Chatham House was being interviewed about Wednesday’s crunch Brexit deal talks when a chap in a blue top hat and a Union Jack draped over his shoulders wandered into shot carrying two signs.

One read “STOP THE BREXIT MESS” and the other, “THINGS HAVE CHANGED IT’S TIME TO REASSESS”.

After a few seconds dominating the screen, the BBC director in charge switched to a cropped shot of Wright, shunting the protester out of the frame.

Undeterred he simply strolled over and managed to align his signs perfectly with the new angle.

Cue a cat and mouse game of camera switching that got progressively faster and faster.