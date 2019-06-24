EuroMillions Winner: UK Ticket Holder Claims £123m Jackpot

A UK ticket-holder has successfully claimed a £123m EuroMillions jackpot – the third biggest ever – and has chosen to remain anonymous, Camelot said.

Camelot did not say whether it was an individual winner or a syndicate.

If the winner is an individual, their new-found fortune would catapult them into the Sunday Times Rich List of the 1,000 wealthiest people living in the UK or with British business links.

Patrick and Frances Connolly, from Northern Ireland, won a £114.9 million EuroMillions jackpot in the New Year’s Day draw.

Ade Goodchild, from Hereford, banked £71m in March and an anonymous ticket-holder took home £35.2 million in April.

The biggest ever UK winners are Colin and Chris Weir from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, who won £161 million in July 2011.