European Commission Triggers No-Deal Brexit Contingency Plans

A no-deal Brexit has moved a step closer to reality with the European Commission triggering EU-wide contingency plans.

The action plan covers 14 areas where UK withdrawal without a deal would create “major disruption for citizens and businesses” in the remaining 27 EU states should Britain crash out of the bloc with no agreement on March 29.

The move by the Commission, of which Jean-Claude Juncker is the president, will protect EU financial services, air transport and customs on the continent.

It comes after Prime Minister Theresa May chaired a meeting of the UK cabinet on Tuesday and set in motion £2bn measures to prepare the UK for the spectre of a no-deal Brexit.

And in a further sign that Britain could be edging closer to crashing out, UK government technical notices published earlier in the year which said a no-deal “remains unlikely” were updated.