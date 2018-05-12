European Cyclists Found Dead In Mexico Were Murdered, Investigators Say

Mexican investigators have said that two European cyclists were murdered, contrary to earlier reports that the pair died in an accident.

Holger Hagenbusch, from Germany, and Krzysztof Chmielewski, from Poland, were found at the bottom of a cliff in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala.

Local authorities first thought the pair, who were travelling the world by bike, had fallen from the cliff after losing control on a winding mountain road.

But relatives and a group of fellow cyclists questioned that version of events, and police later confirmed that the two men had been murdered.