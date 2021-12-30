Freight and passenger traffic makes its way towards the Eurotunnel. Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images

Confusion reigns on travel through France from the UK as British nationals who live in the European Union have been stopped from travelling to their homes as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The UK government is urgently seeking clarification amid conflicting reports about French border guards prohibiting driving through the country to reach homes in Belgium, Italy and other countries in the bloc.

As uncertainty continued amid an Omicron-fuelled spike in infections either side of the English Channel, commentators blamed Brexit – not just the pandemic – for the border chaos. Here’s what we know.

What has France ordered?

Non-essential travel from the UK to France has been prohibited since December 18 in a bid to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, but several exemptions have been in place.

The move affected those who planned to avoid air travel to return to their homes in the EU after spending Christmas with friends and relatives in the UK.

On Wednesday, the operator of the English Channel rail link, which is owned by Paris-based Getlink, sent alarm bells ringing as it issued an “urgent” warning that British citizens “can no longer transit France by road to reach their country of residence in the EU”.

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle, which operates vehicle-carrying trains between Folkestone and Calais through the tunnel, said the decision was made by the French government on Tuesday.

It advised passengers to visit the website of the French embassy in the UK, although its travel information has not been updated since December 20.

The firm added that it is “unable to answer individual questions regarding the new requirements”.

P&O Ferries has now made a similar announcement, and fellow ferry company DFDS said it was “waiting for confirmation from the Department for Transport and will keep its passengers informed through the usual channels”.

URGENT UPDATE FOR BRITISH RESIDENTS IN EU: Following a French Government decision, on 28/12/2021, unless they hold French residency, British citizens are now considered 3rd country citizens and can no longer transit France by road to reach their country of residence in the EU. pic.twitter.com/KGNr3FpWM2 — Eurotunnel Le Shuttle (@LeShuttle) December 29, 2021

We're very sorry we're unable to answer individual questions regarding the new requirements. Please see the French embassy website if you have any questions: https://t.co/k1QT2H1yqw — Eurotunnel Le Shuttle (@LeShuttle) December 29, 2021

People left ‘stranded’

The lack of communication on the rules from French authorities has left British families stranded and confused.

The British Embassy in Belgium has tweeted that it is aware that “some British nationals seeking to return home to Belgium from the UK by road via France are experiencing difficulties” and it is “urgently seeking clarifications from the French government”.

To add to the confusion, British nationals travelling through France to their homes in Belgium by the Eurostar train service have reported no problems reaching their destinations.

Roland Moore, a British public affairs director based in Brussels, said he had been denied access to the Eurotunnel by French border police after being told being a resident in Belgium was no longer a “compelling reason” to transit through France.

How come you will not reply to my tweet regarding being denied access last night by the FR authorities to return to my home in Belgium. This was at 21.15 when I tried to catch the 21.43 ET to Calais. — Roland Moore EU (@rolandmoore) December 29, 2021

@rolandmoore Hi Roland, very sorry to hear what happened. We were not aware about this rule, that's why we asked the FR customs for more info. We are currently waiting their call. ^Audrey — Eurotunnel Le Shuttle (@LeShuttle) December 29, 2021

Merci Audrey. Imagine how I felt. Stranded and deserted last night and escorted off @LeShuttle property like a criminal. I have filed a complaint with ET with respect to my ticket. For now, I have now booked on a Eurostar to come home. — Roland Moore EU (@rolandmoore) December 29, 2021

Does Brexit matter?

The apparent change of border policy inevitably fuelled on online row about Brexit.

The UK withdrew from the EU on January 31 2020, although a transition period was in place until the end of that year.

Cue howls of outrage against France, but the fact is that Britain is now considered a third country by the EU as a whole, with no special relationship and a pile of disadvantages. Welcome to the Brexit! https://t.co/pfbSgu5rO9 — Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) December 29, 2021

Except that the French government says it has no information about these claims and Eurotunnel has deleted its tweets. Welcome to the facts. So far! https://t.co/S5zcG7E0DI — Andrew Neil (@afneil) December 30, 2021

So where do we stand?

Various media have been briefed on the situation – though that appears not to offer much by way of clarity.

An Interior Ministry spokesperson in Paris told MailOnline on Wednesday that Eurotunnel’s statement was wrong and travellers could enter the country provided they had the correct documentation.

But a source at the ministry told the Daily Telegraph they could not confirm nor deny the changes as discussions were taking place on the matter at the prime minister’s office. The newspaper also reported a source at Eurotunnel appearing to brief against the ministry. “We were notified by our customers of the change, not by the French government,” they said.

Meanwhile, an anonymous ministry official told Agence-France Presse the country had not changed its list of “compelling reasons” enabling Brits to travel to France since new rules were introduced, but “clarified their application” by border police. “It seems logical to consider them like all other third-country citizens, and to not allow their transit toward another EU country,” the official said. However, the Guardian reported a list of valid “compelling reasons” allowing travellers specifically from the UK to enter France published on December 16 includes EU citizens living in France, or transiting through France to reach their home in an EU member state.

What has the UK government said?

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated its travel advice for France to state: “The French government have indicated that UK nationals travelling from the UK who are not resident in France will not be permitted to transit France to return to their country of residence unless they are travelling by air.