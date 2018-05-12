Irish Eurovision performer Ryan O’Shaughnessy ended his performance with a show of support for the LGBT+ community, after his appearance during the semi-finals was censored when shown in China earlier this week.

Ryan became a favourite to win this year’s Song Contest earlier this week, when his performance of ‘Together’ during the semi-finals won him a legion of new supporters.

His performance included a pair of male dancers, who enacted a love story while he performed his melancholic ballad.