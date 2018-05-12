All-singing all-dancing all-clucking Israeli singer Netta has been crowned this year’s Eurovision champion. Eurovision viewers voted her as this year’s champion after Saturday night’s (12 May) final, after winning them over with her version of the energetic, beatbox-heavy track, ‘Toy’. Despite Eurovision jurors having selected Austria as their winners, the voting public’s votes boosted Netta to the top of the leaderboard with an impressive 529 points. Her closest competitor, Cyprus’s Eleni Foureira scooped 436.

BBC Netta learns she's won the Eurovision Song Contest

After collecting her award from last year’s champion Salvador Sobral (who notably slated her song as “horrible” earlier this week), she thanked viewers for “choosing different, “accepting differences between us” and “celebrating diversity”. Perhaps controversially, she added: “I love my country… next time in Jerusalem.” The UK’s entrant, SuRie, finished third from bottom, with 48 points.

BBC ﻿The final scoreboard