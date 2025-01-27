Olly Alexander Has Some Very Blunt Advice For This Year's UK Eurovision Act

Olly Alexander had a very telling response when asked if he had any words of wisdom for the UK’s next Eurovision performer.
The former Years & Years frontman represented the UK at last year’s Eurovision Song Contest with his original song Dizzy, and it’s safe to say he didn’t exactly have the smoothest of experiences.
Last year’s contest was marred by controversy over Israel’s continued presence in the competition, with Olly initially facing criticism from some sections of the media due to his own past criticism of Israel.
After facing pressure from some fractures of the Eurovision fan community to withdraw from the contest in solidarity with Palestine, Olly broke down in tears during one interview while addressing the backlash he’d faced.
He eventually made it all the way to Malmö, but failed to secure a single point from Eurovision viewers for his song.
On Friday night, Olly was the musical guest on Eurovision commentator Graham Norton’s BBC talk show, where the host said: “We’ve talked since Eurovision, you’re fine, it’s all good…”
“I’m OK!” Olly insisted with a laugh. “I got through it!”
Graham then asked the singer if he had “any encouraging words of wisdom” for the next UK act (“and don’t say ‘don’t do it’,” he quipped).
“Maybe, just get yourself a really good therapist,” the It’s A Sin star responded. “Because you’ll have a lot to talk about! For years!”
After returning to the UK after Eurovision in May, Olly told his fans: “Honestly I don’t know where to even begin with this whole experience, I’m going to be processing things for a long time!
“For now I just want to say I am so proud of the performance and my team, everybody absolutely smashed it and gave it their all to bring the vision to life!!
“I met so many talented wonderful people on and off the stage and I’m really thankful we were able to support each other throughout.”
He added: “Though we may have received nil points from the voting public – which I shall be claiming as iconic! – I’ve also seen a lot of love and I’m truly grateful. Thank you.”
Eurovision will take place in Basel this year, following Switzerland’s victory in 2024.
Swiss entrant Nemo made history as the first non-binary champion in Eurovision history, and the second win for Switzerland (the first being Céline Dion back in 1988).