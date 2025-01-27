Olly Alexander Has Some Very Blunt Advice For This Year's UK Eurovision Act

Olly Alexander on The Graham Norton Show BBC

Olly Alexander had a very telling response when asked if he had any words of wisdom for the UK’s next Eurovision performer.

The former Years & Years frontman represented the UK at last year’s Eurovision Song Contest with his original song Dizzy, and it’s safe to say he didn’t exactly have the smoothest of experiences.

He eventually made it all the way to Malmö, but failed to secure a single point from Eurovision viewers for his song.

Olly Alexander on stage in Malmö last year via Associated Press

On Friday night, Olly was the musical guest on Eurovision commentator Graham Norton’s BBC talk show, where the host said: “We’ve talked since Eurovision, you’re fine, it’s all good…”

“I’m OK!” Olly insisted with a laugh. “I got through it!”

Graham then asked the singer if he had “any encouraging words of wisdom” for the next UK act (“and don’t say ‘don’t do it’,” he quipped).

“Maybe, just get yourself a really good therapist,” the It’s A Sin star responded. “Because you’ll have a lot to talk about! For years!”

Olly Alexander’s advice to the next U.K. Eurovision representative:



‘Just get yourself a really good therapist’ pic.twitter.com/2BfOclTAgi — Life After Liverpool Eurovision 2O23 (@AfterLiverpool) January 25, 2025

After returning to the UK after Eurovision in May, Olly told his fans: “Honestly I don’t know where to even begin with this whole experience, I’m going to be processing things for a long time!

“For now I just want to say I am so proud of the performance and my team, everybody absolutely smashed it and gave it their all to bring the vision to life!!

“I met so many talented wonderful people on and off the stage and I’m really thankful we were able to support each other throughout.”

He added: “Though we may have received nil points from the voting public – which I shall be claiming as iconic! – I’ve also seen a lot of love and I’m truly grateful. Thank you.”

Eurovision will take place in Basel this year, following Switzerland’s victory in 2024.