Sam Ryder and Rose Ayling-Ellis Giorgio Perottino/Getty/BBC

If you tuned into Monday night’s instalment of EastEnders, you might have spotted a topical reference to the recent Eurovision result.

The most recent episode of the BBC opened with Callum and Frankie (played by Tony Clay and Rose Ayling-Ellis) having a conversation about his relationship in the kitchen.

To a clearly upset Callum, Frankie was heard joking: “This is about the Eurovision isn’t it? But Ukraine deserved that win and there’s always next year.”

He responded: “I never used to watch it, and then Ben got me into it and… nul points every year, the one year we don’t watch it together we get second.”

While EastEnders is usually filmed months in advance, the scene referencing the Eurovision result was filmed at the eleventh hour to reference the UK’s success in Turin over the weekend.

In the past, EastEnders has included similar topical references to events like the Brexit referendum result, goings on in the Royal Family and England’s performance in the Euro 2020 tournament last year.

His song Space Man – which received the most points from the Eurovision juries this year – is also on course to become the first UK Eurovision song to land within the top 10 since Scooch’s Flying The Flag (For You) in 2007.