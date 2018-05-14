Eurovision Bosses Reveal How SuRie Stage Invasion Happened

The European Broadcasting Union issued a statement explaining exactly how the man - believed to be activist Dr ACActivism - managed to cause choas during the Song Contest in Lisbon.

A stage invader who interrupted the UK’s performance during Saturday’s (13 May) Eurovision managed to do so after invading the show’s camera runs, bosses have revealed.

They said: “A person invaded the main stage during SuRie’s performance at the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Lisbon. “He climbed into the camera run and reached the main stage via the bridge, pursued by security. “He was removed off stage after seven seconds and is being questioned by police.

“We take security very seriously and an investigation into what happened is already under way.”

The protester stormed the stage and began shouting a message about the “Nazis of the UK media” midway through SuRie’s performance of ‘Storm’, which left the singer without a microphone for around 20 seconds.

While he is yet to be officially identified, many recognised him as being the same man who staged a similar stunt at last year’s final of ‘The Voice’ and at the most recent National Television Awards.