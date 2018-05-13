UK Eurovision entrant SuRie has made light of the stage invasion that occurred during her performance, in her first social media post since the live final.

SuRie was halfway through her performance of ‘Storm’ when a protester stormed the stage and began shouting a message about the “Nazis of the UK media”, which left the singer without a microphone for around 20 seconds.

The man in question was then swiftly removed by security, after which SuRie was able to get to the end of her performance without further incident, and has now joked about the incident on her Twitter page.