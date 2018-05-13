UK Eurovision entrant SuRie has made light of the stage invasion that occurred during her performance, in her first social media post since the live final.
SuRie was halfway through her performance of ‘Storm’ when a protester stormed the stage and began shouting a message about the “Nazis of the UK media”, which left the singer without a microphone for around 20 seconds.
The man in question was then swiftly removed by security, after which SuRie was able to get to the end of her performance without further incident, and has now joked about the incident on her Twitter page.
In a short tweet uploaded shortly after the final, she remarked: “Well, I’ve always said anything can happen at Eurovision…”
Despite winning praise for her perseverance in what was otherwise a stellar performance, it was another disappointing year at Eurovision for the UK in terms of points, finishing third from bottom on the overall scoreboard, ahead of Finland and Portugal.
Meanwhile, Israeli singer Netta was voted this year’s champion, after an energetic rendition of her track, ‘Toy’.
Following the stage invasion, SuRie was offered the opportunity to perform for a second time at the end of the show, but declined.
The man who stormed the stage appears to have a bit of a history for causing disruptions at live TV events, including last year’s final of ‘The Voice’ and the most recent National Television Awards.
After being removed from the event by security, a spokesperson for Eurovision later confirmed that the protester had been taken into police custody.