The stage invader who stormed the stage at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest appears to have been the same man who previously interrupted the National Television Awards, as well as last year’s final of ITV’s ‘The Voice’.

During UK entrant SuRie’s performance of ‘Storm’, a man wearing a bandana interrupted her rendition of the song, running on stage, grabbing the microphone out of her hand and shouting a message about “freedom” and “the Nazis of the UK media”.

While SuRie was given the chance to perform a second time, she declined the offer, and a spokesperson for the European Broadcasting Union later confirmed that the man was “in police custody”.