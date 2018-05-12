The stage invader who stormed the stage at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest appears to have been the same man who previously interrupted the National Television Awards, as well as last year’s final of ITV’s ‘The Voice’.
During UK entrant SuRie’s performance of ‘Storm’, a man wearing a bandana interrupted her rendition of the song, running on stage, grabbing the microphone out of her hand and shouting a message about “freedom” and “the Nazis of the UK media”.
While SuRie was given the chance to perform a second time, she declined the offer, and a spokesperson for the European Broadcasting Union later confirmed that the man was “in police custody”.
Little is known about the man responsible, but it appears he does have a history of invading the stage during live events.
It’s thought he’s the same person who stormed the stage last year during the final of ‘The Voice’ final last year, only to be again removed by security, who goes by the name ’Dr ACactivism’ online.
Months later, he attempted to make a similar disruption at the National Television Awards, while the nominees for the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award were read out, sporting a similar bandana and t-shirt to the Eurovision stage invader.
However, he was removed from the stage, with a bit of help from presenter Dermot O’Leary, without actually making it onto television, though photographers at the event were able to capture the moment.
HuffPost UK has reached out to Eurovision for further information.
After SuRie made it to the end of her performance, she was met with a rapturous reception from the audience in Lisbon, as well as Eurovision viewers on social media.