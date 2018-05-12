EDITION
    12/05/2018 22:49 BST

    Eurovision Stage Invader Appears To Be Man Who Interrupted 'The Voice' Final And NTAs

    We knew that bandana looked familiar...

    The stage invader who stormed the stage at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest appears to have been the same man who previously interrupted the National Television Awards, as well as last year’s final of ITV’s ‘The Voice’.

    During UK entrant SuRie’s performance of ‘Storm’, a man wearing a bandana interrupted her rendition of the song, running on stage, grabbing the microphone out of her hand and shouting a message about “freedom” and “the Nazis of the UK media”.

    While SuRie was given the chance to perform a second time, she declined the offer, and a spokesperson for the European Broadcasting Union later confirmed that the man was “in police custody”.

    Vyacheslav Prokofyev via Getty Images
    The moment that left Eurovision fans around the globe stunned

    Little is known about the man responsible, but it appears he does have a history of invading the stage during live events.

    It’s thought he’s the same person who stormed the stage last year during the final of ‘The Voice’ final last year, only to be again removed by security, who goes by the name ’Dr ACactivism’ online.

    Months later, he attempted to make a similar disruption at the National Television Awards, while the nominees for the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award were read out, sporting a similar bandana and t-shirt to the Eurovision stage invader.

    David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
    Dermot O'Leary confronts a stage invader during the NTAs

    However, he was removed from the stage, with a bit of help from presenter Dermot O’Leary, without actually making it onto television, though photographers at the event were able to capture the moment.

    HuffPost UK has reached out to Eurovision for further information.

    After SuRie made it to the end of her performance, she was met with a rapturous reception from the audience in Lisbon, as well as Eurovision viewers on social media.

