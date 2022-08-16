A new advert for Crown Paints has divided the internet and sparked dozens of complaints for song lyrics some have branded “misogynistic”. Others think it’s just plain weird.
The jolly little ditty tells the story of Hannah and Dave, a couple who apparently met at an illegal rave. At first, Hannah said “nah never” to having a baby. But we’re told that “one day out the blue” she changed her mind.
The lyrics then continue: “Now a baby’s coming and they don’t know what it is... Hannah’s hoping for a girl, Dave’s just hoping that it’s his.”
And it’s these lines – designed to sell yellow nursery paint – that have seriously divided potential customers.
The Advertising Standards Authority has received 58 complaints and will now investigate. In the meantime, comedian Jenny Eclair has called on Crown to get that “offensive baby ad off air”.
“What on earth possessed you?” she asked in a tweet that’s gained more than 1,000 likes.
Others have also shared their gripes about the ad, with some saying it plays into the “false narrative” that women who don’t want children will inevitably change their minds.
A number of people have gone as far as calling the advert “misogynistic”.
The advert is part of Crown’s ‘Life Stories’ campaign and on its website, you’ll also find a song dedicated to Jen (who’s decorating her bedroom in a bid to end her ‘relationship drought’) and Luke (who just wants impress his mum, bless).
Though Hannah and Dave’s story has sparked some controversy, plenty of others on social media have said they’re not offended by the ad, even if they are confused by the rather bizarre plotline.
You’ll also find the odd person sheepishly admitting they quite like the tune.
In a statement, Crown Paints said its ad was “intended to be a humorous celebration of special life moments that prompt people to paint their homes, in this case focusing on Hannah and Dave, a happy couple expecting a baby together”.
“Whilst the ad has been broadly well received, we appreciate that people have differing views on humour and we apologise if any of the lyrics have caused offence,” it added.
Well, at least we’re all talking about it.