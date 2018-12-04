A former Tory MP sparked a security alert in the Commons as he staged a one-man protest at Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Christopher Gill, one of the infamous ‘Maastricht rebels’ under John Major, stood up in the Peers’ Gallery and started shouting at the Prime Minister as she ended her speech on Tuesday evening.

Gill, aged 82, yelled “Outrageous! You have defied the will of the people!” before Commons doorkeepers, the first line of security inside Parliament, intervened and ordered him to sit down and remain silent.

No one in the public or private galleries overlooking the chamber is allowed to speak or stand in protest during debate proceedings.

May had been congratulated by her Parliamentary aide, Seema Kennedy, as Gill stood up and delivered his outburst.