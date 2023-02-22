Ex-Trump Ambassador Is Done With Him: 'We Don't Like That'

Don Tapia, who served as U.S. President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Jamaica from 2019 to 2021, said he’ll support Ron DeSantis over the ex-U.S. leader if they compete for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Trump’s “name-calling has turned a lot of people off,” the retired electrical company executive told Politico in an article published Tuesday.

Advertisement

“Let me tell you, we don’t like that,” he added.

Tapia reportedly made six-figure contributions to Trump’s campaigns in both 2016 and 2020, when Trump repeatedly called his rivals insulting names.

Tapia later donated US $50,000 to DeSantis’ 2022 gubernatorial reelection bid and has hosted fundraisers for the governor, who also has his own history of calling adversaries names.