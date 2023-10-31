Ex-Trump Attorney Reveals Why Trump May Be In Jail Sooner Than Anyone Thinks

LOADING ERROR LOADING

It may not take a conviction in a criminal case for Donald Trump to spend some time behind bars.

Ty Cobb, who was a White House attorney under Trump, said on CNN on Monday that he expects his old boss to end up in jail soon due to a gag order violation.

The former president is facing two such orders related to his social media attacks on people involved in his various court cases.

Last week, he was fined $10,000 (£8,210) for a second violation of the gag order in the New York civil case, which prohibits him from disparaging members of the court staff.

But Cobb said the other one is more “consequential.”

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing his Washington, DC election interference case, on Sunday reinstated her order prohibiting Trump from disparaging prosecutors, court staff or potential witnesses.

Trump, he said, keeps doing that ― and predicted the judge won’t tolerate it or let him off easy.

“I think she’ll come in with a much heavier penalty,” Cobb told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “And ultimately, I think he’ll spend a night or a weekend in jail. I think it’ll take that to stop him.”

