‘I Thought I Wouldn’t See Another Christmas - But Miraculous Treatment Has Cleared My Tumours’

Carl Horrobin watched his daughter Alana open her presents last year fearing he’d never see another Christmas. The 41-year-old had been diagnosed with skin cancer, which had spread to his lungs and he was facing a grim prognosis.

But 12 months later, Horrobin is looking forward to 2019 with optimism after having “the best possible response” to immunotherapy treatment, which uses the patient’s own immune system to target and destroy cancer cells.

The accountant underwent the treatment at Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Merseyside, which has become the first place in the country to launch a standalone immunotherapy service with dedicated nurses to deal with the specialised, but controversial, new treatment.

It had all started for Horrobin when he noticed a large freckle on his elbow had turned into a mole. He had it checked out by his GP, but was reassured it was probably a wart. But around 18 months later, Horrobin decided to see a specialist again, after being urged by a colleague who had experienced something similar.

Horrobin was referred to a dermatologist, who sent it for a routine biopsy. Not long after, Horrobin, who lives with his wife, their four-year-old daughter and his 12-year-old stepson, was given the news: it was melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

“Like many people, I wrongly thought melanoma was not as bad as other cancers,” he says. “But actually, when it comes to survival rates, it is one of the worst.”

Horrobin had to have surgery and a reconstruction of his elbow following his diagnosis in 2016, as well as the removal of some lymph nodes from his armpit. Six months later in September 2016, he was dealt another blow when he found a lump on his shoulder which also turned out to be cancerous.

After that, Horrobin had six monthly scans and this time last year, he was given the bombshell news the melanoma had spread to his lungs. In January this year, it was confirmed he had Stage 4 lung cancer.

“I knew the prognosis was very dire,” he says. “Last Christmas was very emotional.”