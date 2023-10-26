Exclusive: Labour MPs Offered Security Advice As Tensions Mount Over Israel-Hamas War

Labour MPs look on as Keir Starmer welcomes welcome newly-elected MPs Alistair Strathern and Sarah Edwards to Parliament. Jordan Pettitt - PA Images via Getty Images

Labour MPs have been offered security advice as tensions mount over the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas HuffPost UK can reveal.

The party’s chief whip, Alan Campbell, has written to them acknowledging they “may have heightened security concerns”.

He said: “I know this has been a very difficult period for colleagues and we appreciate the pressure that you are under as a leader in your community.

“Given recent events, I understand that colleagues may have heightened security concerns and I wanted to remind you of both the security and wellbeing support that is available to members.”

Campbell said John Cryer, the chair of the parliamentary Labour party, will also be emailing MPs’ staff “with additional advice on security and the support services available to them”.

The chief whip said that Labour MPs should take special care when attending “protests and demonstrations” about the conflict.

“Your personal safety should always be paramount for any event you are considering attending,” the chief whip added.

The letter from Alan Campbell to Labour MPs. Labour Party

His message comes amid a growing backlash among Labour MPs to Keir Starmer’s handling of the party’s response to the crisis in the Middle East.

The Labour leader angered many when, during an interview on LBC, he appeared to give his support to Israel cutting off water, fuel and food supplies to Gaza.

Muslim voters around the country were outraged, and have made their views known to their local Labour MPs.

Starmer has since insisted he was supporting Israel’s right to defend itself in general terms rather than those particular tactics.

In the past week, however, the row has gained further momentum as demands grow for Labour to support a ceasefire in the war.

Starmer met with around a dozen Muslim Labour MPs and peers yesterday to hear their concerns.

In a statement afterwards, he would only say he backs US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting, rather than a full ceasefire, to let aid to Gaza get through.