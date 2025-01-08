Exclusive: Lib Dems Use Musk's 'Snivelling Cretin' Jibe At Ed Davey To Raise Election Funds

Elon Musk via Associated Press

The Lib Dems are raising election funds on the back of Elon Musk calling Ed Davey a “snivelling cretin”, HuffPost UK has learned.

The X owner launched his attack after Davey said he “clearly knows nothing about Britain”.

Musk has repeatedly accused senior MPs - including Keir Starmer and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips - of failing to protect the victims of the grooming gangs scandal.

In an avalanche of posts on X, he has said Phillips should be in jail and called for America to intervene to overthrow the Labour government.

In response, Davey posted: “People have had enough of Elon Musk interfering with our country’s democracy when he clearly knows nothing about Britain.

“It’s time to summon the US ambassador to ask why an incoming US official is suggesting the UK government should be overthrown.”

Musk replied: “What exactly do I fail to understand about your failure to stop the mass rape of little girls in Britain, you snivelling cretin?”

Musk's exchange with Ed Davey. X

Davey has now emailed Lib Dem supporters urging them to use the row to help the party win seats at the upcoming local elections in May.

In the email, he says: “Last night Elon Musk called me a ‘sniveling cretin’, because I dared to call him out for his appalling suggestion that the United States should overthrow the UK government.

“People have had enough of Elon Musk interfering with our politics when he clearly knows nothing about our country.

“While Reform and the Conservatives desperately try to jump on the Musk bandwagon, the Liberal Democrats are standing up to him and his appalling attempts to subvert our democracy and divide our country.

“We need to counter the threat posed by Nigel Farage’s Reform party. Our next big test is May’s local elections in England - our liberal values vs Farage’s divisive politics.

“Elon Musk is the world’s richest man, and already there are rumours he could make a huge donation to Reform. We have to act now so we don’t fall behind.

“Every leaflet we deliver, and every conversation we have with a voter, will be critical to defeating the divisive politics of Farage and Musk this May.

“So I am asking you to contribute today to support our campaigning up and down the country.

“With your help and with our liberal values, I know together we can defeat this division.”

Supporters are given the option of donating £25, £50, £100 or “another amount” to the Lib Dems’ fighting fund.