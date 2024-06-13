Exclusive: Vast Majority Of Brits Believe Brexit Has Contributed To Cost Of Living Crisis

Anti-Brexit protesters opposite Parliament. Matthew Chattle via Getty Images

The vast majority of British people believe Brexit has contributed to the cost of living crisis, according to a new poll.

The survey by pollsters We Think for the European Movement follows separate research which showed just a quarter of Brits believe the UK should be outside the European Union.

The new poll, seen by HuffPost UK, shows that 79% believe the economic impact of leaving the EU has contributed to the soaring cost of living in recent years.

Of those, 28% said it had made a “huge contribution”, while just 12% think it has made no contribution at all.

Dr Mike Galsworthy, chair of European Movement UK, said: “With a new government, we have the chance to begin to reverse the damage that Brexit has done to our country and to treat the issue of our place in Europe as a normal political matter.

“The fact is, most people want political discussions on the effects of Brexit.”

Sir Nick Harvey, a former former Lib Dem defence minister who is chief executive of the European Movement UK, said: “All parties must acknowledge the elephant in the room – that Brexit isn’t working, and that public opinion is shifting.”

Earlier this week the latest British Social Attitudes survey, carried out by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), showed how public opinion about Brexit has shifted in recent years.

It revealed that 24% of people believe the UK should be outside the EU, down from 36% in 2019.

And while 51% thought the economy would be worse off because of Brexit in 2019, that figure has now soared to 71%.