Should You Ever Exercise With A Cold?

Brittany Colette via Unsplash

Most of us give up our New Year’s resolutions by February. But if yours was the most common UK goal ― to exercise more ― we can’t really blame you for temporarily putting it on pause.

The exercise-heavy month has coincided with a surge in flu cases; it feels like everyone I know has either a full-blown infection or the sniffles right now.

But let’s say you’re determined to keep that 5k run streak going anyway. Is it ever okay to work out with a cold ― or should you listen to your body and try to rest?

If you’re unsure, stay indoors

OK, it might feel like lifting weights with a blocked nose will get you martyr points. But those won’t actually help you recover faster ― and doctors don’t seem to approve.

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust writes, “If you are unwell such as if you have a cold, or you’re experiencing discomfort then you should not exercise. Leave it for another day.”

Dr Edward R. Lakowski is a little more permissive, telling The Mayo Clinic that you might be OK to exercise if your symptoms are “above the neck” (coughing, sneezing, a runny nose).

But that only works if it’s less intense exercise, and doesn’t apply if you have muscle aches or signs “below the neck,” like a chesty cough, wheeze, or upset stomach.

The American Lung Association agrees with the “above the neck” ruling, though they add that you must stay hydrated if you insist on exercising with a cold and reaffirm that those with a fever and sore muscles should take it easy.

“Listen to your body, if you feel like you can’t handle it, take a break and allow the body to rest and heal,” nurse Traci Gonzales told the association.

She adds, “be mindful of spreading your germs if you decide to work out in an area with other people. Cold and flu viruses are highly contagious and easily spread.”

Don’t exert yourself with suspected Covid

If you think your cold could be Covid, you should almost certainly avoid that heavy lifting session or long-distance run.

Dr. Van Iterson told Cleveland Clinic: “If you push your body too hard during an active COVID infection, you could make your symptoms worse and increase your risk of long COVID.”

UCLA Health even found that periods of intense exercise may cause long Covid flare-ups.