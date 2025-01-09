3 Signs That Prove Yup, It's Definitely Flu And Not A Cold

Brittany Colette via Unsplash

As a result, some NHS bosses have asked people with non-urgent winter viruses to either self-care or call 111 to reduce the “significant pressure” on the service.

Advertisement

We’ve recently shared the signs you should call NHS 111 or get an urgent Gp appointment.

But if you’re wondering how to tell a regular cold from a flu in the first place, the NHS has three simple tips.

How can I tell if it’s a flu and not a cold?

According to the health service, the symptoms of both are “similar,” but flu tends to feel “more severe.”

The three main differences between the two are:

Cold:

Appears gradually.

Affects mainly your nose and throat.

Makes you feel unwell, but you still feel well enough to do your normal activities.

Flu:

Appears quickly within a few hours.

Affects more than just your nose and throat.

Makes you feel exhausted and too unwell to carry on as normal.

Both benefit from rest, drinking enough liquids, and paracetamol if you’re sore.

The NHS adds that the flu is most contagious in its first five days. During that period, try to stay at home and avoid other people if you can.

If your symptoms don’t get better after seven days, if you’re worried about your symptoms, are 65 or above, are pregnant, or have a weakened immune system or medical conditions, call 111 or get an urgent GP appointment.

Advertisement

Should I get antibiotics for flu?

Flu isn’t a bacterial condition ― both it and the flu are viral illnesses.

So antibiotics, which are designed to fight bacteria and not viruses, won’t do anything for a cold or flu.

They may be needed if you have pneumonia, a lung infection, or strep throat, but regular cold and flu sufferers shouldn’t seek them because they can have side effects like diarrhoea.

Additionally taking antibiotics when you don’t need to can lead to antibiotic-resistant superbugs, Johns Hopkins says ― which are far worse than most flus.

Advertisement