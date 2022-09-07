This Is How Much Exercise You Need To Do Per Week To Lower Your Risk Of Breast Cancer

urbazon via Getty Images

Being physically active can significantly reduce the risk of developing breast cancer, research shows. And now, we know exactly how much exercise we should be aiming for.

There’s “strong evidence” that greater levels of physical activity and reduced “sedentary time” will limit a woman’s chance of having breast cancer, according to a new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Women who went for a jog at least three times a week had a 38% lower risk of developing breast cancer, the research found. There was also a similar reduction for women who were generally more physically active throughout their lifetime.

High intensity exercise like running intervals was found to be more protective than light exercise. Meanwhile, those who aren’t physically active are at an increased risk of developing breast cancer.

Women who spent a lot of time sitting down were twice as likely to get triple negative breast cancer, which is the most aggressive form of the disease. Exercise is seen as lowering the cancer risk by helping people control their weight, controlling sex hormones, reducing inflammation and strengthening the immune system.

The study used a technique called Mendelian randomisation which calculates variation in genes to determine causal effects, which found the clear correlation between exercise and reduced breast cancer risk.

The study highlights a 40% lower risk of breast cancer for those who exercised regularly, whilst those who exercised more vigorously (three or more days a week) appeared to have a minimised risk of pre- or perimenopausal breast cancer.