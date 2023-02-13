It's Monday Again, So Here Are 20 Products You Need If You're Feeling Exhausted By Life Already

Trust your robot vacuum to keep the floors clean for you

My flatmates and I don't know ourselves since we got this low-hassle robovac. Who are we? Quasi lords and ladies who sit in our rooms all day while an earnest, try-hard robot servant zooms quietly around our home, mopping our kitchen floor and banishing any traces of the outdoors from our hallway? Yes, apparently! And despite my initial skepticism, I don't think I can ever go back to the old ways – there's just something so nice about not having to face sticky lino every time I go into the kitchen for my WFH break, and this gadget does a much better job at cleaning than our busy household could achieve on the daily anyway.