Expert Panel Set Up By Government To Advise On Use Of Medicinal Cannabis

PA Wire/PA Images Charlotte Caldwell and her son Billy outside the Home Office in London ahead of a meeting with Minister of State Nick Hurd, after having a supply of cannabis oil used to treat Billy's severe epilepsy confiscated on their return from Canada.

The government has announced it will establish expert clinicians’ panel to advise ministers on any individual applications to prescribe cannabis-based medications.

It comes after cannabis oil was confiscated from a mother bringing it into the UK to treat her epileptic son.

Nick Hurd, a Home Office minister, told the Commons on Monday afternoon he had been “profoundly moved” by the case of Billy Caldwell.

He said the cases “highlighted the need for the government to explore the issue further and our handling of these issues further”.

The minister told MPs he had asked chief medical officer Dame Sally Davies to take forward work on the panel.