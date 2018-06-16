PA Wire/PA Images Alfie Dingley, 6, is still waiting a decision by the Home Office to allow him access to medicinal cannabis.

The government is facing mounting pressure to extend an unprecedented decision to grant access to medicinal cannabis to a second young boy suffering with severe epilepsy.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid announced on Saturday that he would give the family of Billy Caldwell, 12, from Northern Ireland, a temporary medical licence to use cannabis oil to help ease his crippling seizures.

Javid used his emergency powers to grant a so-called Schedule 1 licence to allow Billy to access the treatment immediately, on the advice of his doctors.

Billy’s condition became “life-threatening” on Friday evening, just days after his mother, Charlotte, had a six-month supply of cannabis oils confiscated by customs officials at Heathrow Airport.

″This is a very complex situation, but our immediate priority is making sure Billy receives the most effective treatment possible in a safe way,” Javid said.

But the announcement prompted calls for an immediate decision in the case of 6-year-old Alfie Dingley, from Warwickshire, to grant him similar access to medicinal oils to treat his epilepsy.

Like Billy, Alfie suffers a severe form of the disease. Alfie’s condition causes him to have up to 150 seizures a month.