'Life-Saving' Cannabis Oil Seized From Mother And Epileptic Boy At Heathrow

Immigration authorities have confiscated potentially life-saving cannabis medication after a mother and her epileptic son returned from a 7,000 mile weekend round trip to collect it.

Charlotte Caldwell bought the cannabis oil – which keeps her sick son seizure free – legally in Canada and announced she would be “openly smuggling” it into the UK in protest against the UK’s drug laws.

Twelve-year-old Billy Caldwell made history when he became the first UK recipient of an NHS prescription for cannabis.

Without the drug, he has up to 100 potentially fatal seizures a day but last week the Home Office told his family doctor to stop giving out the drug or face disbarment.

On Thursday, a day before the family’s supply ran out, Caldwell took the dramatic decision to fly to Toronto to get more.

The medication was confiscated at London’s Heathrow airport by officials who said it is not certified for use in the UK.

“I’m just going to turn around and go get some more; and keep doing so until the UK authorities see sense. I take the view that I’d rather have my son illegally alive than legally dead. This is the scenario that the phrase ‘no brainer’ was invented for,” said Caldwell.