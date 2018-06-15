A 12-year-old boy with severe epilepsy who has been denied cannabis treatment in the UK is in a “life-threatening” condition, according to media reports.

Charlotte Caldwell attempted to bring a six-month supply of cannabis oil into the UK from Canada for her son Billy, but had it confiscated by customs officers at Heathrow Airport on Monday.

In a statement given to Sky News, Billy’s family said he is now too ill to travel back to Canada for treatment and the “only effective medication is locked in secure storage in the Home Office in London”.

“The situation is now described by doctors in Canada and Northern Ireland familiar with Billy’s case as being life-threatening,” they said.

Billy has suffered a “sudden increase in frequency and intensity of seizures” since the medication was confiscated, the statement added.

On Friday night a spokesperson for Billy’s family said the boy had been admitted to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital as “seizures intensify”.

A statement said doctors treating Billy have told his family it is “too dangerous” to treat him with rescue medications at home, so he has had to be admitted.

“It now means only hospital-administered medication can be used if Billy has another seizure, so he has been admitted.”

The statement said Billy had suffered back-to-back seizures on Friday. When he was taking the medication with the banned THC component, Billy’s family said he was seizure-free for more than 300 days.

“This is beyond cruelty. We’ve now reached the point where Billy is too ill to travel to get his medication, but his medication is stored minutes away from where we’re now living in London,” Caldwell said.

“Despite the best and honest efforts of the NHS, frontline doctors are fighting Billy’s condition with both hands tied behind their back because the only medication that will be effective is the cannabis oil with CBD and THC. Those meds need to be released immediately.

“If Billy dies, which is looking increasingly possible, then the Home Office, and Nick Hurd, will be held completely accountable.”

The Home Office defended seizing the cannabis oil, saying in a statement that it was “sympathetic to the difficult and rare situation that Billy and his family are faced with”.

It continued: “Whilst we recognise that people with debilitating illnesses are looking to alleviate their symptoms, Border Force has a duty to stop banned substances from entering the UK. Ms Caldwell has, therefore, had cannabis oil seized at Heathrow Airport upon landing from Canada.”